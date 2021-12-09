Do Americold Realty Trust (COLD) beta value of 0.23 signposts another twist?

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) is priced at $33.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.06 and reached a high price of $33.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $33.31. The stock touched a low price of $32.92.Recently in News on December 7, 2021, Americold Realty Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021, payable to holders of the Company’s common shares. The dividend will be payable in cash on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Americold Realty Trust had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.85 on 07/21/21, with the lowest value was $27.88 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/21.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) full year performance was -1.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Americold Realty Trust shares are logging -18.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.88 and $40.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 618930 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Americold Realty Trust (COLD) recorded performance in the market was -10.77%, having the revenues showcasing -7.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.79B, as it employees total of 16300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Americold Realty Trust a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.32, with a change in the price was noted -7.26. In a similar fashion, Americold Realty Trust posted a movement of -17.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,465,778 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COLD is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Technical breakdown of Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Raw Stochastic average of Americold Realty Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Americold Realty Trust, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.61%, alongside a downfall of -1.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.78% during last recorded quarter.