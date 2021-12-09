Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX). It is currently valued at $5.04. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.53, after setting-off with the price of $5.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.42 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.52.Recently in News on December 6, 2021, Context Therapeutics Inc. Announces Closing of $31.25 Million Private Placement. Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) (“Context Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a women’s oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for breast and gynecological cancers, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement for the sale of 5,000,000 shares of common stock of Context Therapeutics together with warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares of common stock (“Warrants”), which resulted in gross proceeds to Context Therapeutics of approximately $31.25 million, before deducting offering expenses (the “Offering”). Each share of common stock and accompanying Warrant were sold at a combined offering price of $6.25. The Warrants have a five and one-half year term and an exercise price of $6.25 per share. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Context Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -53.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.32 and $10.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4704538 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) recorded performance in the market was -1.18%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.12M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Context Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.25%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Context Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.18%. The shares increased approximately by -29.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by -13.85% in the period of the last 30 days.