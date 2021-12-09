CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) was valued at $9.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.92 while reaching the peak value of $10.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.57. The stock current value is $9.31.Recently in News on October 22, 2021, CEL-SCI Corporation Completes Commercial-Scale Buildout of Multikine Manufacturing Facility. CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced it has completed the expansion of its existing dedicated Multikine* (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) cGMP manufacturing facility. The expansion was undertaken in anticipation of filing a Biologics License Application (BLA) which, if approved, will allow Multikine produced in the facility to be commercially distributed. The construction, which began in 2020, expanded the facility and added various upgrades to ensure it will be in compliance with all requirements of the FDA’s Current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations. The facility’s production capacity has been doubled to meet anticipated market demand for Multikine once it is licensed. The renovations also anticipate that additional personnel will be required to staff a second manufacturing shift to meet the eventual market demand for Multikine. Following an $11 million investment to increase production, CEL-SCI staff recently moved back into the renovated facility. You can read further details here

CEL-SCI Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.91 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $7.08 for the same time period, recorded on 07/02/21.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) full year performance was -36.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CEL-SCI Corporation shares are logging -77.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.08 and $40.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 654854 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) recorded performance in the market was -16.64%, having the revenues showcasing -14.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 476.96M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

The Analysts eye on CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CEL-SCI Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.50, with a change in the price was noted +1.74. In a similar fashion, CEL-SCI Corporation posted a movement of +22.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 722,995 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVM is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical rundown of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

Raw Stochastic average of CEL-SCI Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.10%.

Considering, the past performance of CEL-SCI Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.12%, alongside a downfall of -36.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.29% during last recorded quarter.