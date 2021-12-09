Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), which is $44.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.00 after opening rate of $46.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $43.63 before closing at $45.70.Recently in News on November 30, 2021, Taiho Pharmaceutical Exercises Option for an Exclusive License to Arcus Biosciences’ Anti-TIGIT Program in Japan and Certain Territories in Asia. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer, and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., (“Taiho”), an R&D driven specialty pharma company with a focus on oncology, today announced that Taiho exercised its option for anti-TIGIT antibodies domvanalimab (development code: AB154) and AB308 from Arcus Biosciences (“Arcus”), in Japan and certain other territories in Asia (excluding China). This option exercise is based on an option and license agreement between Taiho and Arcus contracted in September 2017. Taiho has already obtained exclusive rights to etrumadenant (AB928), an adenosine A2a/A2b receptor antagonist, and zimberelimab (AB122), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody. This is the third option exercise to an Arcus program. You can read further details here

Arcus Biosciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.10 on 11/22/21, with the lowest value was $22.36 for the same time period, recorded on 06/21/21.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) full year performance was 47.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -10.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.36 and $49.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 989629 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) recorded performance in the market was 70.15%, having the revenues showcasing 28.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.16B, as it employees total of 236 workers.

The Analysts eye on Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.66, with a change in the price was noted +14.54. In a similar fashion, Arcus Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +49.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 535,416 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCUS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Arcus Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Arcus Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.53%, alongside a boost of 47.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.29% during last recorded quarter.