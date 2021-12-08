The countdown is on: Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). It is currently valued at $358.42. When the trading was stopped its value was $366.68.Recently in News on December 1, 2021, Just Energy Announces Closing of the Acquisition of its Shares of ecobee Inc.. Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSXV:JE; OTC:JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers, announced today that Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac”) has closed its acquisition of ecobee Inc. (“ecobee”), including all of the ecobee shares held by Just Energy. Terms of the acquisition were first announced November 1, 2021. You can read further details here

Generac Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $524.31 on 11/02/21, with the lowest value was $222.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) full year performance was 71.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Generac Holdings Inc. shares are logging -31.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $202.56 and $524.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2033400 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) recorded performance in the market was 57.61%, having the revenues showcasing -19.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.84B, as it employees total of 6452 workers.

Specialists analysis on Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Generac Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 432.38, with a change in the price was noted -71.92. In a similar fashion, Generac Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -16.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 714,617 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNRC is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Trends and Technical analysis: Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Raw Stochastic average of Generac Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.84%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.28%, alongside a boost of 71.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.13% during last recorded quarter.