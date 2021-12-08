Realty Income Corporation (O): Up ahead of its competition – Invest Chronicle
Home  »  Stock   »  Realty Income Corporation (O): Up ahead of its com...

Realty Income Corporation (O): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Realty Income Corporation (O), which is $68.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $68.88 after opening rate of $68.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $68.04 before closing at $68.08.Recently in News on December 2, 2021, Realty Income Provides Business Update. Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company® (the “company”), today announced that from October 1, 2021 through December 1, 2021, the company had acquired properties with an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.1 billion and has entered into agreements or letters of intent to purchase additional properties with an aggregate estimated purchase price of over $1.1 billion which are expected to close in the 4th quarter of 2021. “We are pleased with the momentum of our global acquisitions pipeline, which is illustrated by our continued execution in sourcing, underwriting, and closing on high-quality real estate investments. Between the acquisitions that have closed this quarter, the properties we currently have under agreements and letters of intent, and the $3.8 billion of 2021 acquisitions closed through September 30, 2021, our 2021 investment pipeline represents approximately $6.0 billion of volume and we have raised approximately $1.55 billion of capital in the 4th quarter,” said Sumit Roy, Realty Income’s President and Chief Executive Officer. You can read further details here

Realty Income Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.60 on 10/26/21, with the lowest value was $57.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Realty Income Corporation (O) full year performance was 16.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Realty Income Corporation shares are logging -5.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $55.20 and $72.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6166022 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Realty Income Corporation (O) recorded performance in the market was 13.60%, having the revenues showcasing -1.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.85B, as it employees total of 208 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Realty Income Corporation (O)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Realty Income Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.01, with a change in the price was noted -1.17. In a similar fashion, Realty Income Corporation posted a movement of -1.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,269,064 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for O is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy << 

Technical breakdown of Realty Income Corporation (O)

Raw Stochastic average of Realty Income Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Realty Income Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.47%, alongside a boost of 16.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.50% during last recorded quarter.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Posts

In this video, the Stocks telegraph team is going over the five best ETFs for passive income in the long term. ETF stocks generally pay dividends to the shareholders, which is a great way to build a robust portfolio and create a source of passive income on the side. ETFs are also known as passive income stocks. Not all dividend ETFs are created equal, and it's wise to look at the overall investment rather than the dividend payments alone. The Stocks telegraph team is here to give you the breakdown to buy the top ETFs in the long run. In recent times, the stock market volatility has increased due to rising global threats. ETFs generally include solid stocks that will likely increase their dividends consistently. In a volatile macroeconomic environment, it makes sense to invest in ETFs. The ETFs discussed in this video are Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO ETF), SPDR S&P 500 Dividend ETF (SDY ETF), iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH ETF), iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO ETF), and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO ETF). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:03 - Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO ETF) 2:55 - SPDR S&P 500 Dividend ETF (SDY ETF) 4:33 - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH ETF) 5:56 - iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO ETF) 7:13 - Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO ETF) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #ETFs, #PassiveIncome,#ETFstocks
ETF Stocks | Best ETFs for Passive Income
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_mBUuijrgkfg
Gaming stocks have been in the market to make an impact in the longer run. The Stocks Telegraph has gathered Five Best Gaming Stocks to buy Before 2022. The gaming sector is growing, and some companies have massive opportunities to grow with increasing demand. Investing in the top gaming stocks would bring you huge returns in the next few years. If you invest wisely, there are chances to enhance your wealth. The stocks included in this video are Zynga (ZNGA Stock), Electronic Arts (EA Stock), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO Stock), SciPlay Corporation (SCPL Stock), and HUYA (HUYA Stock). The top gaming companies have benefited from the strong surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaming stocks’ impressive performances prove that video gaming is a resilient, consistently growing industry. More and more players are joining the video gaming stream. Even game developers are facing different challenges to fulfill the needs of this demanding industry. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:19 - Zynga (ZNGA Stock) 3:18 - Electronic Arts (EA Stock) 5:40 - Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO Stock) 7:41 - SciPlay Corporation (SCPL Stock) 9:42 - HUYA (HUYA Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Zynga: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZNGA/ Electronic Arts: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EA/ Take-Two Interactive: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TTWO/ SciPlay Corporation: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SCPL/ HUYA: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HUYA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #GamingStocks, #StocksToWatch, #Investing
Five Best Gaming Stocks to buy Before 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_P9QbR5YC_u8
Stocks Telegraph presents to you the five best metaverse stocks with 10X potential. Metaverse has picked hype following Facebook Inc., (FB) decision to change its name to meta. Metaverse stocks are still in hibernation as the industry is yet to make a mark in real terms. There are quite a few companies that are working on virtual and augmented reality – the metaverse stocks. Some stocks are already established players in the market, and some are emerging as new entrants. Investing in the metaverse is getting increasingly popular nowadays. A lot of tech investors are exploring this new and emerging market. The concept involves constructing integrated virtual online environments in which people live, work, and play. It’s a new way of living that we see in fiction movies such as in avatars. The stocks included in this video are Roblox Corporation (RBLX Stock), Snap Inc (SNAP Stock), Autodesk Inc (ADSK Stock), Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), and Unity Software Inc (U Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:25 - Roblox Corporation (RBLX Stock) 3:34 - Snap Inc (SNAP Stock) 5:43 - Autodesk Inc (ADSK Stock) 7:38 - Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) 8:58 - Unity Software Inc (U Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Metaverse, #MetaverseStocks, #Meta
Five Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy With 10X Potential
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_WXp3LnfUjik
Load More... Subscribe

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free
Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2021 © All rights Reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam