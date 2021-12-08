Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Centene Corporation (CNC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Centene Corporation (CNC), which is $73.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $73.71 after opening rate of $72.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $71.89 before closing at $71.77.Recently in News on December 6, 2021, Centene Corporation’s 2022 Financial Guidance And Investor Day Event On December 10, 2021 Will Now Be Held Virtually. Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today announced that its 2022 Financial Guidance and Investor Day event, scheduled for Friday, December 10, 2021, will now be held only in a virtual format, out of an abundance of caution over the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The company previously planned for a hybrid event, with limited in-person attendance. You can read further details here

Centene Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $77.64 on 11/18/21, with the lowest value was $57.16 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/21.

Centene Corporation (CNC) full year performance was 13.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centene Corporation shares are logging -5.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.16 and $77.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5231742 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centene Corporation (CNC) recorded performance in the market was 22.27%, having the revenues showcasing 16.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.05B, as it employees total of 71300 workers.

The Analysts eye on Centene Corporation (CNC)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Centene Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 67.65, with a change in the price was noted +0.74. In a similar fashion, Centene Corporation posted a movement of +1.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,649,174 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNC is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Technical rundown of Centene Corporation (CNC)

Raw Stochastic average of Centene Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Centene Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.43%, alongside a boost of 13.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.79% during last recorded quarter.