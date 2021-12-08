Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: FREYR Battery (FREY)

FREYR Battery (FREY) is priced at $10.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.54 and reached a high price of $10.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.35. The stock touched a low price of $9.54.Recently in News on December 6, 2021, FREYR to Accompany Crown Prince of Norway on Official U.S. Visit. FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, is pleased to announce that CEO, Tom Einar Jensen, will participate in the delegation of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Norway during his official visit to New York on December 6th and 7th. You can read further details here

FREYR Battery had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

FREYR Battery (FREY) full year performance was 6.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FREYR Battery shares are logging -30.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.71 and $15.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 791891 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FREYR Battery (FREY) recorded performance in the market was 5.96%, having the revenues showcasing 23.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23B, as it employees total of 19 workers.

FREYR Battery (FREY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the FREYR Battery a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.92, with a change in the price was noted +2.43. In a similar fashion, FREYR Battery posted a movement of +29.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,091,012 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FREY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

FREYR Battery (FREY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of FREYR Battery in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of FREYR Battery, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.86%, alongside a boost of 6.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.67% during last recorded quarter.