Market data suggests positive returns on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ), which is $2.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.04 after opening rate of $1.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.59 before closing at $1.69.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, MingZhu Logistics and Feipeng Logistics Enter into Non-Binding MOU to Acquire Xinjiang Feipeng Logistics. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGMZ) (MingZhu or the Company), a leading trucking service provider, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) to acquire the controlling interest of Xinjiang Feipeng Logistics Co. Ltd. (“Feipeng”), a services provider of slack coal transportation for the “first and last mile” by road-railway intermodal system in Xinjiang. The acquisition will provide customers an exclusive, crucial link between the first and last mile between slack coal mines and essential railroads. The Company expects the higher efficiency, lower cost intermodal transport services model will set a new standard for future transport. Upon completion, the acquisition will effectively increase MingZhu’s capacity by approximately 5 times of its current capacity approximately 1,000 trucks. You can read further details here

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.0000 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $1.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 12/06/21.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) full year performance was -50.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares are logging -96.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $58.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 721216 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) recorded performance in the market was -80.31%, having the revenues showcasing -41.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.40M, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Market experts do have their say about MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.1200, with a change in the price was noted -2.07. In a similar fashion, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited posted a movement of -50.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 152,724 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YGMZ is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

Raw Stochastic average of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.24%, alongside a downfall of -50.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.18% during last recorded quarter.