Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) is on the roll with an average volume of 163.17K in the recent 3 months

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) is priced at $1.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.79 and reached a high price of $1.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.79. The stock touched a low price of $0.78.Recently in News on October 29, 2021, Jianpu Technology Wins Top Fintech Innovation Award and Reveals Business Developments in New Categories and Markets. Jianpu Technology Inc. (“Jianpu” or the “Company”)(NYSE: JT), a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, is pleased to announce that it recently won the prestigious 2021 Top 10 Fintech Innovation Award (the “Award”). The Award, bestowed by “The Chinese Banker” recognizes Jianpu’s excellence in enabling the digitization of financial institutions. You can read further details here

Jianpu Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.3900 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.7290 for the same time period, recorded on 12/03/21.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) full year performance was -64.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jianpu Technology Inc. shares are logging -79.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $5.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1194615 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) recorded performance in the market was -64.14%, having the revenues showcasing -37.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.53M, as it employees total of 696 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jianpu Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5957, with a change in the price was noted -1.01. In a similar fashion, Jianpu Technology Inc. posted a movement of -48.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 151,474 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT)

Raw Stochastic average of Jianpu Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jianpu Technology Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.89%, alongside a downfall of -64.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.36% during last recorded quarter.