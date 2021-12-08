Aytu Biopharma Inc. (AYTU): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

At the end of the latest market close, Aytu Biopharma Inc. (AYTU) was valued at $1.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.95 while reaching the peak value of $2.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.95. The stock current value is $2.03.Recently in News on November 23, 2021, Aytu BioPharma Announces Issuance of First U.S. Patent Supporting Healight Ultraviolet-A Respiratory Catheter. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products, announced that today the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a U.S. patent for the Healight™ ultraviolet-A light-based respiratory catheter. U.S. Patent Number 11,179,575, titled “Internal Ultraviolet Therapy,” is the first issued patent protecting the Healight investigational device and covers methods of treating a patient for an infectious condition inside the patient’s body through the insertion of a UV-light-emitting delivery tube inside a respiratory cavity of the patient at specific UV-A light wavelengths. The term of this patent extends to August of 2040. You can read further details here

Aytu Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.7600 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $1.7100 for the same time period, recorded on 12/06/21.

Aytu Biopharma Inc. (AYTU) full year performance was -77.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aytu Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -82.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.71 and $11.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4466052 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aytu Biopharma Inc. (AYTU) recorded performance in the market was -66.05%, having the revenues showcasing -41.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.75M, as it employees total of 175 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aytu Biopharma Inc. (AYTU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aytu Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.0100, with a change in the price was noted -2.21. In a similar fashion, Aytu Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -52.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 422,855 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AYTU is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aytu Biopharma Inc. (AYTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Aytu Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.41%, alongside a downfall of -77.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 3.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.33% during last recorded quarter.