Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP): Investing has never been easier

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) is priced at $2.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.56 and reached a high price of $2.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.50. The stock touched a low price of $2.39.Recently in News on November 29, 2021, Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Enters the Lithium / Graphene Battery Manufacturing Industry with its Latest Acquisition of ElecJet / Real Graphene and Plans to Bring its Battery Production to the United States. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announced today that it has acquired ElecJet / Real Graphene (ElecJet), an industry pioneer in Lithium / Graphene battery manufacturing and design. The two companies, Real Graphene and ElecJet, merged earlier this year, resulting in the combination of the graphene intellectual property of Real Graphene and the power system/charging hardware of ElecJet. The result of this merger was a symbiotic marriage of ground-breaking state-of-the-art battery and power system technology within a single company. ElecJet and Alpine 4 are also exploring plans with the State of Indiana to convert its South Bend, Indiana facility into a US battery production facility and bring graphene battery production to the United States. You can read further details here

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.49 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $2.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) full year performance was 388.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares are logging -74.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 454.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $9.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1498743 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) recorded performance in the market was -32.97%, having the revenues showcasing -5.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 400.40M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

The Analysts eye on Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.92, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -7.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,217,395 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALPP is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical rundown of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP)

Raw Stochastic average of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.18%.

Considering, the past performance of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.65%, alongside a boost of 388.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.79% during last recorded quarter.