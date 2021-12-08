A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK)

At the end of the latest market close, Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) was valued at $85.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $80.32 while reaching the peak value of $80.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $76.00. The stock current value is $77.01.Recently in News on December 7, 2021, Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $225,000,000 Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) (“Patrick” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its private offering of $225,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the initial closing date of the offering, up to an additional $33,750,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on or about December 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $217 million in net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional Notes) but before deducting the net cost of the convertible note hedge and warrant transactions referred to below. You can read further details here

Patrick Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.83 on 04/29/21, with the lowest value was $66.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) full year performance was 13.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Patrick Industries Inc. shares are logging -22.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $65.30 and $98.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1131861 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) recorded performance in the market was 12.67%, having the revenues showcasing -4.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.85B, as it employees total of 8700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Patrick Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 81.81, with a change in the price was noted +3.01. In a similar fashion, Patrick Industries Inc. posted a movement of +4.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 137,107 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PATK is recording 1.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.56.

Technical breakdown of Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK)

Raw Stochastic average of Patrick Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Patrick Industries Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.74%, alongside a boost of 13.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.22% during last recorded quarter.