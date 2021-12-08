For the readers interested in the stock health of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT). It is currently valued at $19.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.65, after setting-off with the price of $19.22. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.09 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.20.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, 8×8, Inc. Prices $137.5 Million of Convertible Senior Notes. 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that it has entered into separate, privately negotiated agreements with certain qualified investors to issue $137.5 million in additional aggregate principal amount of its currently outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “additional notes”) in a private placement to such investors pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The additional notes will constitute a further issuance of, and form a single series with, 8×8’s outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 issued on February 19, 2019 in the aggregate principal amount of $287.5 million, and outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 issued on November 21, 2019 in the aggregate principal amount of $75.0 million (the “existing notes” and, together with the additional notes, the “notes”). The purchase price for the additional notes is $1,007.79 per $1,000 principal amount of additional notes (which includes accrued interest from August 1, 2021). The additional notes will have substantially identical terms to the existing notes (except that they will bear a transfer restriction legend) and are expected to be fungible with the existing notes. 8×8 has committed to filing a resale registration statement with respect to the additional notes. Immediately after giving effect to the issuance of the additional notes, 8×8 will have $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 outstanding. You can read further details here

8×8 Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.17 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $17.27 for the same time period, recorded on 12/03/21.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) full year performance was -9.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 8×8 Inc. shares are logging -51.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.27 and $39.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2720470 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) recorded performance in the market was -44.30%, having the revenues showcasing -21.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.30B, as it employees total of 1696 workers.

Specialists analysis on 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the 8×8 Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.51, with a change in the price was noted -5.74. In a similar fashion, 8×8 Inc. posted a movement of -23.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 927,506 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EGHT is recording 2.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.08.

Trends and Technical analysis: 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

Raw Stochastic average of 8×8 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.15%, alongside a downfall of -9.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.73% during last recorded quarter.