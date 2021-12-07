Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX): Investing has never been easier

For the readers interested in the stock health of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX). It is currently valued at $2.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.88, after setting-off with the price of $2.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.1703 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.28.Recently in News on December 3, 2021, Xiaobai Maimai Announces the Results of Annual General Meeting and Name Change. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) (“Xiaobai Maimai” or the “Company”), today announced that it held the 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at the Meeting Room, Futian Shangri-La, 4088 Yi Tian Road, Futian District, Shenzhen 518408, People’s Republic of China, at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) on December 3, 2021. At the AGM, holders of 71,057,650 ordinary shares (including ordinary shares represented by the Company’s American Depositary Shares), out of the 71,478,550 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, were present in person or by proxy, and therefore constituted a quorum of more than one-third of the ordinary shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the AGM as of October 29, 2021, the record date of the AGM. You can read further details here

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.39 on 10/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.23 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/21.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) full year performance was 3.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. shares are logging -87.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.23 and $22.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 888448 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) recorded performance in the market was 8.91%, having the revenues showcasing 51.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.85M, as it employees total of 113 workers.

Specialists analysis on Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Xiaobai Maimai Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.89, with a change in the price was noted +1.21. In a similar fashion, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. posted a movement of +81.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,892,386 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HX is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX)

Raw Stochastic average of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.08%, alongside a boost of 3.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.12% during last recorded quarter.