Sonendo Inc. (SONX): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, Sonendo Inc. (SONX) was valued at $8.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.04 while reaching the peak value of $10.2149 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.86. The stock current value is $9.50.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, Sonendo, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on December 9, 2021. Sonendo, Inc. (“Sonendo”) (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced that it will report finical results for the third quarter 2021 after the market close on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonendo Inc. shares are logging -22.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.19 and $12.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 681588 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonendo Inc. (SONX) recorded performance in the market was 3.26%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 249.66M, as it employees total of 203 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sonendo Inc. (SONX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sonendo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sonendo Inc. (SONX)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.61%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.26%. The shares increased approximately by -3.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.26% in the period of the last 30 days.