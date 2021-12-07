Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) was valued at $1.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.32 while reaching the peak value of $1.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.18. The stock current value is $1.19.Recently in News on November 29, 2021, Avenue Therapeutics Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Review IV Tramadol NDA Tentatively Scheduled for February 15, 2022. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of intravenous (“IV”) tramadol for the U.S. market, today announced that the FDA has informed the Company that a joint meeting of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee is tentatively scheduled for February 15, 2022. The committees will discuss the IV tramadol New Drug Application. You can read further details here

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.6900 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 11/24/21.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) full year performance was -64.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -84.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $7.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 584422 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) recorded performance in the market was -80.00%, having the revenues showcasing -28.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.71M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5775, with a change in the price was noted -0.88. In a similar fashion, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -42.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 294,728 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI)

Raw Stochastic average of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Avenue Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.95%, alongside a downfall of -64.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -30.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by -28.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.31% during last recorded quarter.