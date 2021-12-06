Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), which is $3.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.73 after opening rate of $3.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.25 before closing at $3.34.Recently in News on November 9, 2021, Uranium Energy Corp Creates America’s Largest Uranium Mining Company with the Acquisition of Uranium One Americas. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Uranium One Investments Inc., a subsidiary of Uranium One Inc. (“Uranium One”), to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Uranium One Americas, Inc. (“U1A”) for a total purchase price comprised of $112 million in cash and the replacement (with corresponding payments to the seller) of $19 million in reclamation bonding (the “Acquisition”). Uranium One is the world’s fourth largest uranium producer and part of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom. You can read further details here

Uranium Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.79 on 11/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/21.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) full year performance was 203.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uranium Energy Corp. shares are logging -43.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 199.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $5.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4259342 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) recorded performance in the market was 89.77%, having the revenues showcasing 12.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 958.81M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

The Analysts eye on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uranium Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.21, with a change in the price was noted +1.13. In a similar fashion, Uranium Energy Corp. posted a movement of +53.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,209,646 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UEC is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Uranium Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.05%, alongside a boost of 203.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.08% during last recorded quarter.