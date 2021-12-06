New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

For the readers interested in the stock health of New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH). It is currently valued at $11.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.54, after setting-off with the price of $11.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.27 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.01.Recently in News on December 2, 2021, New Frontier Health Corporation Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Solicitation for Warrantholder Consent. New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare, today announced that it has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) to be held on January 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing time), at the principal office of the Company located at 10 Jiuxianqiao Road, Hengtong Business Park, B7 Building, 1/F, Chaoyang District, 100015, Beijing, China, to consider and vote on, among other matters, the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger, dated as of August 4, 2021 (the “Merger Agreement”), among the Company, Unicorn II Holdings Limited, Unicorn II Parent Limited (“Parent”), Unicorn II Merger Sub Limited (“Merger Sub”), the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands (the “Plan of Merger”) and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger (as defined below). The Company also announced that it is soliciting consents of warrantholders of the Company to effect the Warrant Amendment (as defined in the Merger Agreement) in connection with the Merger, and that the deadline for submitting the consent will be 10:00 a.m. (Beijing time) on January 6, 2022 (the “Warrantholder Consent Deadline”). You can read further details here

New Frontier Health Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.60 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $8.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) full year performance was 28.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Frontier Health Corporation shares are logging -1.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.93 and $11.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1140509 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) recorded performance in the market was 32.56%, having the revenues showcasing 1.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.45B, as it employees total of 3309 workers.

Analysts verdict on New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the New Frontier Health Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.15, with a change in the price was noted +0.34. In a similar fashion, New Frontier Health Corporation posted a movement of +3.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 238,062 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NFH is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of New Frontier Health Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of New Frontier Health Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.33%, alongside a boost of 28.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.15% during last recorded quarter.