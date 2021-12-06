Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO), which is $75.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $75.995 after opening rate of $72.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $72.54 before closing at $72.10.Recently in News on November 8, 2021, Silicon Motion Showcases Enterprise Flash Storage Innovation at OCP Global Summit 2021. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ-GS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion”), a global leader in NAND Flash controllers and solid-state storage devices, today announced it will participate in the Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit which will be held on-site as well as virtually from November 8 to November 10, at the San Jose Convention Center. At OCP, we will be introducing our latest leading-edge SSD controllers, SSDs solutions, Single-Chip SSD for boot drive, All Flash Array, and Software defined storage solutions for enterprise and data center customers. You can read further details here

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $81.87 on 08/05/21, with the lowest value was $46.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) full year performance was 77.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares are logging -8.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.15 and $81.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 692939 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) recorded performance in the market was 55.85%, having the revenues showcasing -0.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.52B, as it employees total of 1323 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.82, with a change in the price was noted +12.04. In a similar fashion, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation posted a movement of +19.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 313,437 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SIMO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.11%, alongside a boost of 77.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.42% during last recorded quarter.