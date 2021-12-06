AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC), which is $14.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.50 after opening rate of $16.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.40 before closing at $16.75.Recently in News on November 29, 2021, AeroClean Technologies Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option. IPO Proceeds for Funding the Production, Sales and Distribution of the Company`s Air Purification Devices, Product Development Efforts and Establishing the Company`s Consumables and Services Business. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares are logging -87.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.00 and $117.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1080847 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) recorded performance in the market was -81.63%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 201.02M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

Technical rundown of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

Considering, the past performance of AeroClean Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.63%.