A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Asana Inc. (ASAN)

At the end of the latest market close, Asana Inc. (ASAN) was valued at $91.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $70.705 while reaching the peak value of $72.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $63.85. The stock current value is $66.98.Recently in News on December 3, 2021, Great Place to Work® Names Asana One of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ in 2021, Ranking #38. Great Place to Work® has honored Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents. Asana was recognized for its industry-leading suite of programs designed to support parents as they face increased caregiving responsibilities following the shift to distributed work. This year, Asana was ranked #38 on the prestigious list, moving up 17 spots from its 2020 placement. You can read further details here

Asana Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $145.79 on 11/15/21, with the lowest value was $25.41 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/21.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) full year performance was 146.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Asana Inc. shares are logging -54.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 163.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.41 and $145.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13821671 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Asana Inc. (ASAN) recorded performance in the market was 126.67%, having the revenues showcasing -28.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.73B, as it employees total of 1080 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Asana Inc. (ASAN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Asana Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 100.97, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, Asana Inc. posted a movement of -0.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,675,537 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASAN is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical breakdown of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Asana Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Asana Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 126.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.57%, alongside a boost of 146.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -36.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -49.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.63% during last recorded quarter.