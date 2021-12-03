Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -8.13%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) was valued at $3.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.54 while reaching the peak value of $4.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.51. The stock current value is $4.05.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, Tivic Health Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC) (“Tivic” or the “Company”), a commercial-phase bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares are logging -37.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $6.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 996801 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) recorded performance in the market was -22.06%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tivic Health Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Tivic Health Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.06%.