The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

At the end of the latest market close, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) was valued at $2.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.96 while reaching the peak value of $3.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.94. The stock current value is $3.22.Recently in News on November 29, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Is Investigating Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors. Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim against the board of directors of Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY). You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.78 on 10/01/21, with the lowest value was $1.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 187.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -44.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 218.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $5.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 628334 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 145.80%, having the revenues showcasing -15.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 127.00M, as it employees total of 189 workers.

Analysts verdict on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.60, with a change in the price was noted -0.54. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of -14.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,772,986 in trading volumes.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Amplify Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 145.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.13%, alongside a boost of 187.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.71% during last recorded quarter.