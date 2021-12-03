Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), which is $16.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.66 after opening rate of $15.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.40 before closing at $15.04.Recently in News on December 1, 2021, New Multi-Year Partnership With Sportradar Enhances PointsBet’s In-Play Betting Capabilities Across Most Popular US Sports. Sportradar secures sixth multi-year deal with multi-state US operator in 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sportradar Group AG shares are logging -41.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.98 and $28.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1028575 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) recorded performance in the market was -33.89%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.93B, as it employees total of 2366 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sportradar Group AG a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SRAD is recording 2.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.05.

Technical rundown of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Raw Stochastic average of Sportradar Group AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.78%.

Considering, the past performance of Sportradar Group AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.89%. The shares increased approximately by -11.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.52% in the period of the last 30 days.