Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII). It is currently valued at $11.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.40, after setting-off with the price of $10.68. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.63.Recently in News on October 27, 2021, Oceaneering Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results. Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) today reported a net loss of $7.4 million, or $(0.07) per share, on revenue of $467 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted net loss was $1.4 million, or $(0.01) per share, reflecting the impact of $0.3 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $5.8 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances. You can read further details here

Oceaneering International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.20 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $7.93 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) full year performance was 70.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oceaneering International Inc. shares are logging -37.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.25 and $18.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1012959 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) recorded performance in the market was 43.27%, having the revenues showcasing -11.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.22B, as it employees total of 8300 workers.

Specialists analysis on Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Oceaneering International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.09, with a change in the price was noted -3.46. In a similar fashion, Oceaneering International Inc. posted a movement of -23.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 829,694 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OII is recording 1.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.36.

Trends and Technical analysis: Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Raw Stochastic average of Oceaneering International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.61%, alongside a boost of 70.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.09% during last recorded quarter.