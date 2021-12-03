Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.45

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is priced at $17.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.94 and reached a high price of $17.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.86. The stock touched a low price of $15.6581.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, Intercept Announces New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Potential of Obeticholic Acid to Improve Transplant-Free Survival in Patients with PBC. Analysis compares findings from the long-term safety extension of the Phase 3 POISE trial to PBC natural history data from the Global PBC and UK-PBC databases. You can read further details here

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.94 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $11.60 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) full year performance was -53.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -56.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.60 and $38.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1028791 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) recorded performance in the market was -31.01%, having the revenues showcasing 12.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 511.03M, as it employees total of 498 workers.

Specialists analysis on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.27, with a change in the price was noted -0.48. In a similar fashion, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -2.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 881,018 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

Raw Stochastic average of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.39%, alongside a downfall of -53.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.70% during last recorded quarter.