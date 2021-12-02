RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): Lucky investors are lined up for success

For the readers interested in the stock health of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU). It is currently valued at $0.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.67, after setting-off with the price of $0.5938. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.5849 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.59.Recently in News on December 1, 2021, RISE Education Reaches Definitive Agreements for the Sale of Rise (Tianjin) Education Information Consulting Co., Ltd., RISE Education International Limited and Rise IP (Cayman) Limited. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REDU), today announced that on December 1, 2021, the Company, Wuhan Xinsili Culture Development Co., Ltd. (the “Buyer SPV”), Rise (Tianjin) Education Information Consulting Co., Ltd. (“WFOE”), Beijing Step Ahead Education Technology Development Co., Ltd. (“VIE”), RISE Education International Limited (“Rise HK”) and Rise IP (Cayman) Limited (“Rise IP”) entered into a purchase agreement (the “WFOE Purchase Agreement”). The Buyer SPV is a newly-formed limited liability company controlled by the buyer consortium (the “Buyer Consortium”) consisting of certain franchisees of the Company and an affiliate of the Company’s senior management, who are PRC nationals. You can read further details here

RISE Education Cayman Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.0000 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.5100 for the same time period, recorded on 11/24/21.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) full year performance was -90.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are logging -91.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1565832 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) recorded performance in the market was -89.79%, having the revenues showcasing -31.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.49M, as it employees total of 3621 workers.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RISE Education Cayman Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9438, with a change in the price was noted -1.67. In a similar fashion, RISE Education Cayman Ltd posted a movement of -72.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,875,863 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REDU is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.83.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of RISE Education Cayman Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of RISE Education Cayman Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.71%, alongside a downfall of -90.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.43% during last recorded quarter.