LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Quarterly Performance is -13.55%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) was valued at $84.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $89.02 while reaching the peak value of $89.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $84.52. The stock current value is $85.57.Recently in News on December 2, 2021, LyondellBasell announces early participation results and accepted amounts for its tender offers. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (“LyondellBasell”) (NYSE: LYB) today announced, in connection with its previously announced five separate offers (each, an “Offer” and, collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase for cash up to $1.0 billion of the outstanding series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes”), that the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on December 1, 2021 (the “Early Participation Date”) that have (i) an Acceptance Priority Level 1 will be accepted for purchase up to the Waterfall SubCap of $225,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes (the “Waterfall SubCap”), using a proration factor of approximately 43.04%, (ii) an Acceptance Priority Level 2 and 3 will be accepted for purchase, (iii) an Acceptance Priority Level 4 will be accepted for purchase up to the Waterfall Cap of $1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes (the “Waterfall Cap”), using a proration factor of approximately 1.91%, and (iv) an Acceptance Priority Level 5 will not be accepted for purchase, in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 17, 2021, relating to the Notes (the “Offer to Purchase”). You can read further details here

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $118.01 on 06/03/21, with the lowest value was $84.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) full year performance was -1.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares are logging -27.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $84.06 and $118.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1040867 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) recorded performance in the market was -7.76%, having the revenues showcasing -13.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.72B, as it employees total of 19200 workers.

The Analysts eye on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 96.13, with a change in the price was noted -16.56. In a similar fashion, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. posted a movement of -16.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,976,528 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LYB is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

Technical rundown of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Raw Stochastic average of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.88%.

Considering, the past performance of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.26%, alongside a downfall of -1.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.55% during last recorded quarter.