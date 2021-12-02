FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) market price of $20.80 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) was valued at $24.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.40 while reaching the peak value of $22.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.75. The stock current value is $20.80.Recently in News on November 17, 2021, Flex LNG – Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders. Øystein M Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management AS, has today exercised 60,000 stock options vested in the period September 7, 2018 to September 7, 2021. The original strike price was $14.3 per share, but have been adjusted to $12.9 (the “Adjusted Strike Price”) due to $1.4 dividend paid per share since the options were granted. The stock options have been cash settled with the difference of the Adjusted Strike Price and the closing price at NYSE on November 17, 2021 of $22.78. You can read further details here

FLEX LNG Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.43 on 11/29/21, with the lowest value was $7.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) full year performance was 169.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FLEX LNG Ltd. shares are logging -18.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.50 and $25.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 505232 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) recorded performance in the market was 137.71%, having the revenues showcasing 38.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.11B, as it employees total of 9 workers.

The Analysts eye on FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FLEX LNG Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.46, with a change in the price was noted +6.33. In a similar fashion, FLEX LNG Ltd. posted a movement of +43.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 110,821 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Raw Stochastic average of FLEX LNG Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.76%.

Considering, the past performance of FLEX LNG Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 137.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.15%, alongside a boost of 169.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.94% during last recorded quarter.