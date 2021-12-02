Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) was valued at $15.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.30 while reaching the peak value of $15.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.555. The stock current value is $14.62.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires Portfolio of Three Hotels. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced the acquisition of a portfolio of three hotels for a total purchase price of $126 million. As previously announced, the portfolio consists of the existing 157-room Hilton Garden Inn Fort Worth Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, for a total purchase price of $29.5 million, or approximately $188,000 per key; the existing and recently renovated 112-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Fort Worth Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, for a total purchase price of $21.5 million, or approximately $192,000 per key; and the existing 243-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Portland Pearl District in Portland, Oregon, for a total purchase price of $75 million, or approximately $309,000 per key. You can read further details here

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.44 on 11/05/21, with the lowest value was $12.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) full year performance was 7.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares are logging -16.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.29 and $17.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3964190 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) recorded performance in the market was 13.25%, having the revenues showcasing -3.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.32B, as it employees total of 66 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.37, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. posted a movement of -3.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,806,431 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APLE is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Technical breakdown of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Raw Stochastic average of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.57%, alongside a boost of 7.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.69% during last recorded quarter.