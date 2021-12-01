XP Inc. (XP) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 4.01M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of XP Inc. (XP), which is $30.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.84 after opening rate of $29.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $28.22 before closing at $28.68.Recently in News on November 30, 2021, XP Inc. to Host Its Investor Day 2021 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that it will host its Investor Day 2021 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The event will be hosted virtually from 8:00am to 11:00am ET and will be streamed to both English and Portuguese. More information on connection details will be provided on the upcoming weeks. You can read further details here

XP Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.08 on 09/02/21, with the lowest value was $27.65 for the same time period, recorded on 11/23/21.

XP Inc. (XP) full year performance was -30.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, XP Inc. shares are logging -43.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.65 and $53.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1064923 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the XP Inc. (XP) recorded performance in the market was -27.70%, having the revenues showcasing -41.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.71B, as it employees total of 3651 workers.

The Analysts eye on XP Inc. (XP)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the XP Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.37, with a change in the price was noted -10.32. In a similar fashion, XP Inc. posted a movement of -25.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,046,481 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XP is recording 2.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical rundown of XP Inc. (XP)

Raw Stochastic average of XP Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.22%.

Considering, the past performance of XP Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.30%, alongside a downfall of -30.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.05% during last recorded quarter.