Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It is currently valued at $37.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $38.90, after setting-off with the price of $38.22. Company’s stock value dipped to $37.61 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $38.75.Recently in News on November 30, 2021, Weyerhaeuser Appoints David Graham as President of its Canadian Subsidiary; Fred Dzida to Retire. – Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced the appointment of David Graham as president of Weyerhaeuser Company Limited, its wholly owned Canadian Subsidiary, effective January 1, 2022. Graham will report to Travis Keatley, senior vice president of Timberlands, and his appointment follows the planned retirement of Fred Dzida, who has served as president of the company’s Canadian subsidiary since 2014 and will stay on through March 2022 to aid in the transition. You can read further details here

Weyerhaeuser Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.68 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $30.87 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) full year performance was 31.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Weyerhaeuser Company shares are logging -8.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.86 and $41.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7484041 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) recorded performance in the market was 13.76%, having the revenues showcasing 5.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.10B, as it employees total of 9372 workers.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Weyerhaeuser Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.98, with a change in the price was noted +1.79. In a similar fashion, Weyerhaeuser Company posted a movement of +5.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,639,189 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WY is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.91%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Weyerhaeuser Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.01%, alongside a boost of 31.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.95% during last recorded quarter.