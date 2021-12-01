Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) was valued at $68.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $66.70 while reaching the peak value of $67.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $65.70. The stock current value is $66.94.Recently in News on November 29, 2021, Valero Energy Corporation Announces the Redemption of its 2.700% Senior Notes due 2023. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO; “Valero”) announced today that it has called for redemption the entire outstanding principal amount of its 2.700% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The Notes were previously subject to an “any and all” tender offer by Valero, which is expected to settle tomorrow. According to information provided by the tender and information agent for the “any and all” tender offer, $594,520,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered in the “any and all” tender offer (excluding $202,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures, which remain subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures). The redemption announced today will apply to all of the Notes that remain outstanding following the settlement of the “any and all” tender offer. The redemption date for the Notes is December 29, 2021. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding, before giving effect to the settlement of the “any and all” tender offer, is $850 million. The redemption price will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon (not including any portion of such payments of interest accrued as of the date of redemption) discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Adjusted Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes), plus 40 basis points, as calculated by an Independent Investment Banker (as defined in the Notes), plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the redemption date. You can read further details here

Valero Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.95 on 06/03/21, with the lowest value was $54.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) full year performance was 24.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Valero Energy Corporation shares are logging -21.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $51.90 and $84.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9875141 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) recorded performance in the market was 18.33%, having the revenues showcasing 0.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.91B, as it employees total of 9964 workers.

Analysts verdict on Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Valero Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.22, with a change in the price was noted -5.36. In a similar fashion, Valero Energy Corporation posted a movement of -7.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,883,018 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VLO is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Valero Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Valero Energy Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.68%, alongside a boost of 24.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.95% during last recorded quarter.