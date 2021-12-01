Sweetgreen Inc. (SG): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), which is $38.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $44.22 after opening rate of $41.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $38.18 before closing at $41.75.Recently in News on November 17, 2021, Sweetgreen Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Sweetgreen, Inc. (sweetgreen) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of Class A common stock at the price to the public of $28 per share. Sweetgreen is offering 13,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 18, 2021 under the symbol “SG” and the offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sweetgreen Inc. shares are logging -32.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.50 and $56.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 537617 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) recorded performance in the market was -22.87%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.54B, as it employees total of 5396 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sweetgreen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)

Considering, the past performance of Sweetgreen Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.87%.