JX Luxventure Limited (LLL): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of JX Luxventure Limited (LLL), which is $2.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.36 after opening rate of $3.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.65 before closing at $3.41.Recently in News on November 1, 2021, JX Luxventure Limited Announces Closing of $3,900,000 Series D Convertible Preferred Stock. JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) (the “Company”), a company engaged in casual menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism business announced today that the Company has closed a private placement offering (the “Offering”) of its newly-designated Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Series D Convertible Preferred Stock”), in which the Company issued 100,000 shares of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Shares”) for the total gross proceeds of $3,900,000. The Shares were issued to an accredited investor not affiliated with the Company, in reliance upon Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and/or Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder, pursuant to the terms of the Certificate of Designation, Preferences and Rights of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Certificate of Designation”) and the subscription agreement between the investor and the Company, dated as of November 1, 2021. As stated in the Certificate of Designation, shares of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock vote together with holders of shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”) of the Company on an as-if-converted basis; have no special dividend right, ranks equal to the Common Stock with respect to rights upon liquidation and are convertible into shares of Common Stock on a 1 do 13 basis at any time following the issuance. However, the conversion is limited to the extent that no conversion may occur if the number of shares of Common Stock to be issued pursuant to such conversion, when aggregated with all other shares of Common Stock owned by the holder of such shares at such time, would result in the holder beneficially owning (as determined in accordance with Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules thereunder) in excess of 9.99% of the then issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock. You can read further details here

JX Luxventure Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.83 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $2.33 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) full year performance was 2.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JX Luxventure Limited shares are logging -54.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.33 and $5.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 632749 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) recorded performance in the market was -9.52%, having the revenues showcasing -36.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.07M, as it employees total of 326 workers.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JX Luxventure Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.39, with a change in the price was noted -1.57. In a similar fashion, JX Luxventure Limited posted a movement of -37.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 304,647 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LLL is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of JX Luxventure Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.46%.

If we look into the earlier routines of JX Luxventure Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.15%, alongside a boost of 2.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.06% during last recorded quarter.