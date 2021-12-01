D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS). It is currently valued at $2.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.715, after setting-off with the price of $2.715. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.42 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.70.Recently in News on November 30, 2021, HEPS LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim irketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada. New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2021) – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim irketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada (“Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS) . This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hepsiburada American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s July 2021 initial public offering.. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are logging -83.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.63 and $15.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1829721 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) recorded performance in the market was -81.76%, having the revenues showcasing -71.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 845.54M, as it employees total of 492 workers.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.09, with a change in the price was noted -11.81. In a similar fashion, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi posted a movement of -82.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 932,426 in trading volumes.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.76%. The shares increased approximately by -22.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -71.97% during last recorded quarter.