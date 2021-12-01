Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) was valued at $6.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.07 while reaching the peak value of $6.5499 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.97. The stock current value is $6.43.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, Autolus Therapeutics announces the appointment of Dr. William D. Young as a Non-Executive Director. Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that Dr. William D. Young, a Senior Advisor to Blackstone Life Sciences, has been appointed as a non-executive director to its board of directors, effective immediately. The appointment is pursuant to the recently announced investment from Blackstone Life Sciences. Dr. Young will serve as a Class III director, with an initial term expiring at Autolus’ 2024 annual general meeting. Dr. Young brings to Autolus more than 50 years of experience in the life science industry, most notably prior service as Chief Operating Officer of Genentech and Chairman of the Board of Biogen. You can read further details here

Autolus Therapeutics plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.98 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $4.60 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) full year performance was -38.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are logging -47.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.60 and $12.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 531505 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) recorded performance in the market was -28.08%, having the revenues showcasing -6.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 474.21M, as it employees total of 376 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Autolus Therapeutics plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.22, with a change in the price was noted -0.57. In a similar fashion, Autolus Therapeutics plc posted a movement of -8.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,233,186 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUTL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)

Raw Stochastic average of Autolus Therapeutics plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Autolus Therapeutics plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.74%, alongside a downfall of -38.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.40% during last recorded quarter.