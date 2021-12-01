Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW), which is $1.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.86 after opening rate of $1.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.73 before closing at $1.78.Recently in News on December 1, 2021, Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary BitNile Issues Bimonthly Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Report. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), today published an unaudited update on Bitcoin production and miner installation by its subsidiary, BitNile, Inc. (“BitNile”). BitNile’s Bitcoin mining production is currently operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 287.6 Bitcoin or approximately $16.6 million based on a market value of Bitcoin of $57,800, and current market conditions, including a mining difficulty level of 22.3 trillion. You can read further details here

Ault Global Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.9900 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.7300 for the same time period, recorded on 11/30/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was -67.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares are logging -77.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.73 and $7.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 872716 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was -59.08%, having the revenues showcasing -30.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.36M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3302, with a change in the price was noted -0.52. In a similar fashion, Ault Global Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -22.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,340,972 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Global Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ault Global Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.76%, alongside a downfall of -67.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.47% during last recorded quarter.