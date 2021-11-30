Weibo Corporation (WB): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement – Invest Chronicle
Weibo Corporation (WB): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Weibo Corporation (WB). It is currently valued at $39.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $42.60, after setting-off with the price of $41.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $39.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $42.79.Recently in News on November 26, 2021, Weibo Corporation Launches Global Offering. Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WB), a leading social media platform in China, today announced the launch of its global offering (the “Global Offering”) of an aggregate of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Weibo is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “New Shares”) and Sina Corporation (the “Selling Shareholder”) is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which are to be converted from the Class B ordinary shares of the Company prior to the listing of Weibo’s Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as defined below (the “Sale Shares,” and together with New Shares, the “Offer Shares”). The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering of initially 1,100,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on November 29, 2021, Hong Kong time (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) and an international offering of initially 9,900,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (including 5,500,000 Sale Shares) (the “International Offering”), and listing of Weibo’s Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “9898.”. You can read further details here

Weibo Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.70 on 07/07/21, with the lowest value was $39.40 for the same time period, recorded on 11/29/21.

Weibo Corporation (WB) full year performance was -8.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Weibo Corporation shares are logging -38.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.30 and $64.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4415088 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Weibo Corporation (WB) recorded performance in the market was -3.37%, having the revenues showcasing -19.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.98B, as it employees total of 5073 workers.

Weibo Corporation (WB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Weibo Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.52, with a change in the price was noted -20.11. In a similar fashion, Weibo Corporation posted a movement of -33.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,061,580 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WB is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Weibo Corporation (WB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Weibo Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Weibo Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.97%, alongside a downfall of -8.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.18% during last recorded quarter.

