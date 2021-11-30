Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX), which is $14.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.37 after opening rate of $18.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.125 before closing at $18.30.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Announces Business and Program Highlights and Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. IND application for lead program candidate, THE-630, cleared by U.S. Food and Drug Administration; initiation of Phase 1/2 clinical trial expected between late fourth quarter 2021 and mid-first quarter 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -40.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.71 and $24.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 608914 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) recorded performance in the market was -22.01%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 535.99M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Analysts verdict on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.01%. The shares increased approximately by -27.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.83% in the period of the last 30 days.