Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.07

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), which is $0.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9582 after opening rate of $0.8988 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8506 before closing at $0.89.Recently in News on November 26, 2021, Tantech Subsidiary Wins RMB 50 Million Factoring Agreement. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD (“First International”), won a major factoring agreement valued a RMB 50 million (approximately US$7.8 million). This represents the Company’s first such agreement since announcing its intention to develop factoring opportunities. Under the agreement, First International will buy RMB 50 million (approximately US$7.8 million) of outstanding receivables and outstanding invoices at a discounted rate from the customer, which in turn will help improve the customer’s cash flow and revenue stability. You can read further details here

Tantech Holdings Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3700 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.5998 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/21.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) full year performance was -54.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tantech Holdings Ltd shares are logging -59.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $2.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1230629 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) recorded performance in the market was -30.91%, having the revenues showcasing 11.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.24M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tantech Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8097, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, Tantech Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -11.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 575,820 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TANH is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tantech Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tantech Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.20%, alongside a downfall of -54.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.60% during last recorded quarter.