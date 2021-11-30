Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Wallbox N.V. (WBX) was down -8.33%

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is priced at $12.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.63 and reached a high price of $13.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.45. The stock touched a low price of $12.12.Recently in News on November 17, 2021, Wallbox Introduces Home Energy Management Solutions for EV Drivers in the U.S.. Eco-Smart allows Wallbox users to charge their electric vehicle with solar energy at home;. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wallbox N.V. shares are logging -55.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.28 and $27.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 600947 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wallbox N.V. (WBX) recorded performance in the market was 19.71%, having the revenues showcasing 24.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wallbox N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Wallbox N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.71%. The shares -17.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.67% during last recorded quarter.