R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD). It is currently valued at $10.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.35, after setting-off with the price of $10.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.29.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.35 on 11/29/21, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) full year performance was 651.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are logging 8.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 698.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.28 and $9.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3826120 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) recorded performance in the market was 352.21%, having the revenues showcasing 121.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 751.58M, as it employees total of 33000 workers.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.18, with a change in the price was noted +4.51. In a similar fashion, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted a movement of +78.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,537,082 in trading volumes.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 352.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.03%, alongside a boost of 651.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 121.21% during last recorded quarter.