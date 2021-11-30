Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is priced at $16.30 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on November 19, 2021, Kyndryl and VMware Expand Partnership to Accelerate Customers’ App Modernization and Cloud Initiatives. Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) and VMware (NYSE: VM) today announced an expansion of the companies’ strategic partnership focused on app modernization and multicloud services. This collaboration will enable customers to enhance their digital innovation and business transformation with enterprise control. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares are logging -68.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.32 and $52.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5242790 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) recorded performance in the market was -60.00%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.54B, as it employees total of 90000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KD is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical rundown of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.20%.

Considering, the past performance of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.00%. The shares -10.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -49.06% in the period of the last 30 days.