Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

For the readers interested in the stock health of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO). It is currently valued at $13.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.99, after setting-off with the price of $14.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.63 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.22.Recently in News on November 11, 2021, The Vita Coco Company Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Record Third Quarter Net Sales Increased 32.5% to $115.7 Million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares are logging -25.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.00 and $18.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 762055 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) recorded performance in the market was 2.29%.

The Analysts eye on The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Vita Coco Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.59%.

Considering, the past performance of The Vita Coco Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.29%. The shares increased approximately by -12.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.38% in the period of the last 30 days.