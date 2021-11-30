Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO): Investing has never been easier

For the readers interested in the stock health of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO). It is currently valued at $0.64. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.8294, after setting-off with the price of $0.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.6427 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.73.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, Abeona Therapeutics Announces Support of EB Research Partnership’s Venture Into Cures Event to Raise Awareness for Education and Research of Epidermolysis Bullosa. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced its sponsorship of the second annual Venture Into Cures, a virtual event supporting EB Research Partnership’s mission to find a cure for epidermolysis bullosa (EB). The event will take place virtually on November 18, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. You can read further details here

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7899 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.6427 for the same time period, recorded on 11/29/21.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) full year performance was -60.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -82.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $3.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3064162 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) recorded performance in the market was -58.92%, having the revenues showcasing -49.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.07M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Specialists analysis on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1057, with a change in the price was noted -0.83. In a similar fashion, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -56.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 843,503 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ABEO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

Raw Stochastic average of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.28%, alongside a downfall of -60.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.61% during last recorded quarter.