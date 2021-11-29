This is to seal it as Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares are up 53.53% from its 52-week low

For the readers interested in the stock health of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR). It is currently valued at $11.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.27, after setting-off with the price of $10.16. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.135 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.47.Recently in News on November 26, 2021, Astra Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants. Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding Redeemable Warrants (as defined below) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A common stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated August 4, 2020 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent and transfer agent as a part of units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “Offering”) and that remain outstanding (the “Public Warrants”) at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 27, 2021, for a redemption price of $0.10 per Redeemable Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). In addition, the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase Class A common stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the Offering (the “Private Placement Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Redeemable Warrants”) on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. You can read further details here

Astra Space Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.47 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $7.34 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/21.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) full year performance was 12.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Astra Space Inc. shares are logging -49.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.34 and $22.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4986891 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) recorded performance in the market was 11.47%, having the revenues showcasing -3.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.99B, as it employees total of 185 workers.

The Analysts eye on Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Astra Space Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.75, with a change in the price was noted -2.33. In a similar fashion, Astra Space Inc. posted a movement of -17.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,763,841 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Raw Stochastic average of Astra Space Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.90%.

Considering, the past performance of Astra Space Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.58%, alongside a boost of 12.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.43% during last recorded quarter.