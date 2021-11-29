Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Valaris Limited (VAL) was down -8.32%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Valaris Limited (VAL), which is $31.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $32.175 after opening rate of $32.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $29.58 before closing at $34.03.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, Valaris to Present at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference. Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) today announced that interim President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz will present virtually at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. CST (12:00 p.m. EST and 6:00 p.m CET). Investor materials to be used during the conference will be available on Valaris’ website at www.valaris.com. A recording of the presentation will be available in the “Investors – Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com following the conference and will be available for 90 days, expiring February 18, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Valaris Limited shares are logging -20.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.25 and $39.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 548036 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Valaris Limited (VAL) recorded performance in the market was 31.65%, having the revenues showcasing 9.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.46B, as it employees total of 3400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Valaris Limited (VAL)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Valaris Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.46, with a change in the price was noted +2.80. In a similar fashion, Valaris Limited posted a movement of +9.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 440,035 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VAL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Valaris Limited (VAL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Valaris Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Valaris Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.65%. The shares increased approximately by -12.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.90% during last recorded quarter.