Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) was down 0.00%

At the end of the latest market close, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) was valued at $1.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.27 while reaching the peak value of $1.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.25. The stock current value is $1.37.Recently in News on November 28, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Camber Energy, Inc.. Radnor, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2021) – The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber”) (NYSE American: CEI). The action charges Camber with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations about the company’s business, operations and prospects. As a result of Camber’s materially misleading statements, investors have suffered significant losses. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8500 on 09/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was 39.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -71.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 315.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28595069 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was 48.38%, having the revenues showcasing 178.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 80.08M.

Market experts do have their say about Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1270, with a change in the price was noted +0.79. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of +136.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 145,909,375 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Camber Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 114.13%, alongside a boost of 39.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 7.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 178.97% during last recorded quarter.